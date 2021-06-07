EUR/JPY

Downside risks dominated the Eurozone single currency against the Japanese Yen on Friday. As a result, the EUR/JPY currency pair declined by 65 pips or 0.49% during Friday's trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a support line at 133.13. If the support level holds, bullish traders could pressure the price higher during the following trading session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the 133.20 level, a decline towards the weekly support line at 132.60 could be expected today.