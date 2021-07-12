EUR/JPY

Upside risks dominated the EUR/JPY currency pair on Friday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 103 pips or 0.80% against the Japanese Yen during Friday's trading session.

Currently, the currency exchange rate is trading near a resistance level at the 131.00 region.

If the resistance line holds, a decline towards the 130.00 area could be expected within this session.

However, if the price breaks the 131.000 level, buyers could target the 131.50 mark today.