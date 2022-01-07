EUR/JPY
Since the middle of Thursday's trading hours, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate has been slowly ascending, as it was being pushed up by the channel up pattern's lower trend line. The pattern has guided the rate since December 19. At mid-day on Friday, the pair was piercing the 131.00 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average.
If the Euro continues to gain against the Japanese Yen, the currency exchange rate might reach for the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 131.60 mark. Above these levels, the 132.00 mark and the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 132.12 might act as resistance.
On the other hand, a decline of the pair would have to break the channel up pattern, before reaching the 200-hour simple moving average near 130.60. Further below, the weekly simple pivot point might provide support at 130.45.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh session high above 1.1320
EUR/USD struggled to make a decisive move in either direction with the initial reaction to the mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday but managed to regain its traction on its way to a fresh daily high above 1.1320. The greenback is facing modest selling pressure as the positive start in US stock markets point to improving sentiment.
GBP/USD clings to modest dialy gains above 1.3550
The renewed dollar weakness after the mixed December Nonfarm Payrolls report is helping GBP/USD push higher ahead of the weekend. The pair was last seen trading above 1.3550 and it remains on track to close the week in the positive territory.
Gold drops toward $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Alibaba extends rally on a new analyst price target
NYSE:BABA gained 4.51% during Thursday’s trading session. Benchmark Capital provided an updated price target for AliBaba. Chinese tech companies get fined on another round of government regulatory checks.