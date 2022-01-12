EUR/JPY
On Tuesday, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate reached above the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point and the 131.00 mark. However, the event did not result in a sharp surge, as the rate started to confirm the pivot point as support, before making a further move.
A move higher, could find resistance in the 131.40 level, which acted as resistance last week and caused the most recent decline of the currency pair. Further above, the 131.60 level might act as resistance, as it did on January 5. In addition, note the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 131.97 and the 132.00 level.
Meanwhile, a move below the weekly simple pivot point and the 131.00 mark, could look for support in the 50 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 130.85. Afterward, the 130.60 level might provide support. he 130.60 level acted as minor support level during the early hours of Tuesday's trading. Below the 130.60 mark, the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 130.40 could stop a decline.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.1400 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD extended its rally in the early American session and climbed above 1.1400 for the first time mid-November. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is fueling the pair's upside. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as expected.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3700 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours on Wednesday and closes in on 1.3700. The greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as anticipated.
Gold holds steady around $1,820 as investors asses US CPI data
Gold continues to trade within its narrow daily range around $1,820 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day after the US data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 7% in December.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.