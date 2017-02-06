EUR/JPY analysis: ranging, but scale leans towards the downside

EUR/USD Current price: 124.50

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week in the red, as the Japanese yen was among the most benefited from broad dollar's weakness. The poor US employment report sent US Treasury yields to their lowest since the US election, leading to strong yen gains. The 10-year note benchmark ended the week at 2.16%, from a previous close of 2.22%, and having traded as low as 2.14%. Japan has little to offer until next Wednesday from a macroeconomic point of view, when the country will release its leading indexes, ahead of Q1 GDP data on Thursday. Nevertheless, yields will remain the main motor. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the price has been confined to a well-limited range topping at 125.80 early May, with buying interest containing declines around 123.20, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. In the same chart, the price is well above its 100 and 200 DMAs, both slowly grinding higher in the 120.00 region, while technical indicators hold within positive territory, but with no certain directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price rests around a directionless 100 SMA, while technical indicators have retraced towards their mid-lines and turned flat, suggesting that the pair will continue ranging.

Support levels: 124.40 123.95 123.60

Resistance levels: 125.00 125.40 125.90

