EUR/JPY analysis: rally continues on BOJ easing

The Japanese yen continued easing against all of its major rivals, driving the EUR/JPY pair to a nearly two-month high of 122.56. The Bank of Japan released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting during the past Asian session, being responsible of the JPY decline as Governor Kuroda reiterated that the current easing program will remain in place for some time. Steady demand for the common currency helped the pair sustain gains, and despite US yields retreated in the US afternoon, the pair holds near its high. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price stands above previous highs and well above its moving averages, with the 100 SMA accelerating north, still below the largest 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have bounced back after a limited downward correction within positive territory, supporting some additional gains particularly if the Fed offers a dovish stance.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.