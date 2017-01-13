EUR/JPY analysis: pressuring the base of the range, risk of bearish breakout
EUR/JPY Current price: 121.77
The EUR/JPY pair held within its latest range, although Yen's strength has become notable these last few days, and will likely persists during the next couple of weeks. The pair closed firmly lower, and by a few pips, established a fresh 5-week low of 121.18, but managed to close the week above 121.40, the 23.6% retracement of its latest monthly advance. A modest recovery in US yields on Friday, prevented the Japanese currency to appreciate further at the end of the week, as the 10-year note benchmark recovered from 2.329% to close the week at 2.38%. Technically, the pair has been consolidating in a well-defined range since early December, and now stands dangerously close to the bottom of such range, the mentioned Fibonacci support, which increases the risk of a bearish breakout. In the daily chart, technical indicators head modestly lower within negative territory, whilst the 100 SMA has advanced above the 200 SMA, both in the 117.00/118.00 region. In the 4 hours chart, and after breaking below its 200 SMA, the price has met selling interest around it, now around 122.30, while technical indicators hold within negative territory with no clear directional strength, but maintaining the risk towards the downside anyway.
Support levels: 121.40 120.90 120.50
Resistance levels: 121.90 122.30 122.80
