EUR/JPY analysis: pressuring 123.00, bullish

The EUR/JPY pair advanced on EUR's gains, as the JPY traded uneventfully against the greenback, trapped between dollar's weakness and markets' optimism. The pair ends the day with some modest gains, having traded as high as 123.05, contained within its early week range. Flat weekly basis, the 1 hour chart presents a moderate upward potential, with the price above its 100 and 200 SMAs that anyway remain horizontal, whilst technical indicators hold within positive territory, although with no actual upward strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price holds above a flat 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators aim modestly higher within neutral territory, not enough to confirm an upward extension at this point. Some steady advance beyond 123.10, will however, open doors for an advance towards the 124.00/10 region, December highs.

