EUR/JPY analysis: positive tone persists despite daily slide

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.46

The EUR/JPY pair closed the day marginally lower, as the Japanese yen found demand at the beginning of the day on resurging risk aversion, following news that North Korea performed another missile test, with an intercontinental ballistic missile. Tensions within the country and the US have escalated over the past few months, as North Korea main goal is to poses a weapon able to reach the US. Yen gains, however, were limited, with re-surging demand for the greenback after London's opening. A weak EUR limited the advance of the cross. Despite closing in the red daily basis, the short term picture shows that the downside remains limited, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest heading north above the largest, while technical indicators have turned flat within positive territory, lacking directional strength. A short term ascendant trend line in the mentioned chart leads the way higher, currently offering support at 128.20, but it will take a break below the daily low of 127.79 to confirm additional slides ahead.

Support levels: 128.20 127.80 127.35

Resistance levels: 128.90 129.30 129.70

