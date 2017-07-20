EUR/JPY analysis: poised to retest 130.76, this year high

EUR/JPY Current price: 130.10

The EUR/JPY pair gained over 100 pips this Thursday, after both central banks took divergent monetary policy decisions. The Bank of Japan met at the beginning of the day, and not only decided to keep their policy unchanged, but also announced that policymakers now believe Japan will reach its 2% inflation target in the 2019 fiscal year, the sixth time they delay it. The news was far from a surprise, but put the yen under pressure anyway, while Draghi's ECB finally talking out-loud the possibility of tapering highlighted the monetary policies´ divergences. A modest down tick in US Treasury yields, was ignored by investors this time as the market was all about the EUR for a change. Technically, an early intraday decline was contained by the 23.6% retracement of the latest weekly advance, with the pair now closer to the multi-month high set this month at 130.76, having topped for the day at 130.25, now the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the price is well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, while technical indicators have lost upward strength within positive territory, rather reflecting the decrease in volume during the American afternoon than suggesting upward exhaustion.

Support levels: 129.60 129.25 128.80

Resistance levels: 130.30 130.75 131.20

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY