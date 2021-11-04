EUR/JPY
At GMT midnight to Thursday, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate bounced off the 132.56 level and began a decline. The decline gradually became sharper, as eventually the rate lost 95 base points. On Thursday morning, the rate ended the decline,as it found support in the 131.48/131.62 zone.
If the support zone causes a recovery of the rate, it could aim at the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 132.00, the weekly simple pivot point at 132.09 and afterwards the 200-hour simple moving average at 132.15. Above these levels, the pair might find resistance in previous high levels at 132.40 and 132.56.
Meanwhile, a passing of the support zone could result in a decline. A potential decline might find support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 131.26. Below the pivot point, the 131.00 mark might act as a support level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
