EUR/JPY analysis: plummeting equities lead the yen higher

The EUR/JPY pair turned sharply lower in the US afternoon, tracking a sharp decline in US indexes. Having spent most of the day above the 130.00 level, the yen surged against all of its major rivals in the American afternoon, as US indexes take a turn to the worst, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P plummeting. Japan will release its National and Tokyo inflation figures during the upcoming Asian session, expected little changed from previous month's levels. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair retreated multiple times this week from near the yearly high set early July at 130.76, increasing the likelihood of a bearish extension for this Friday. In the same chart, the price is pressuring its 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower, now entering bearish territory, also supporting a downward continuation ahead towards the key 128.60/80 support area.

