EUR/JPY
Despite being passed a couple of times, the 200-hour simple moving average together with the 55-hour simple moving average managed to cause a decline of the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate. On Tuesday, the rate's decline had passed the support zone at 131.57/131.66 and pierced the 131.50 mark.
In the case that the rate continues to decline, it could aim at the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 131.26. Afterward, the weekly S2 at 130.73 and the 130.70 mark might serve as support levels. Note that the 130.70 mark acted as resistance in September and support in October.
On the other hand, a recovery of the pair might find resistance in the weekly simple pivot point at 132.09 and the 55-hour simple moving average. Above these two levels, the 200-hour SMA might provide resistance at 132.25. Higher above, the weekly R1 at 132.62 would highly likely act as a resistance.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.