EUR/JPY analysis: No certain trend at sight

EUR/JPY Current price: 122.99

The Japanese yen has swung at the pace of US Treasury yields pretty much since Trump's victory, with the correlation becoming more evident during the past week, as the Asian currency fell on renewed demand for USD-related assets. The EUR/JPY pair recovered up to 123.30 last Friday, to settle around 123.00 by the end of the week, back within the range that persisted all through December. The top of the range is at 124.09, December 15th high, and seems unlikely the pair can break above it during the upcoming days, unless the BOJ surprises announcing a new monetary policy measure. Long term neutral, the daily chart presents a modes upward potential ahead of the weekly opening, as technical indicators present upward slopes near their mid-lines, whilst the price stands well above a bullish 100 DMA, currently at 118.80. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price is well above its 100 and 200 SMAs that anyway lack directional strength, whilst technical indicators retreat from overbought readings, but remain well above their mid-lines.

Support levels: 122.60 122.20 121.70

Resistance levels: 123.30 123.75 124.10

