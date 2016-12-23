EUR/JPY analysis: neutral-to-bullish, 121.35 key support

EUR/JPY Current price: 122.62

The Japanese yen is poised to open this Tuesday modestly higher against most of its major rivals, having appreciated slightly in ultra-thin trading this Monday, as Japan´s market was opened, amid US Treasury yields ending the week lower. The 10-year benchmark closed on Friday at 2.54% from previous 2.55%, retreating from the over two-year highs reached this month. The EUR/JPY pair, however, holds well above the 122.00 mark, and upcoming short term direction will depend on Japan's inflation data. From a technical point of view, the downside potential seems limited as long as the price holds above 121.35, the 23.6% retracement of the 112.60/124.09 rally. In the daily chart, technical indicators have lost upward momentum and turned flat within positive territory, rather reflecting the absence of intraday volatility than suggesting upward exhaustion, while the 100 DMA has accelerated higher and approaches the 200 DMA, both far below the current level. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart the 100 SMA acts as immediate support around 122.20, losing upward strength amid the latest consolidation, while technical indicators hover within neutral territory and with no certain directional strength, also due to the limited movements seen this past week. The pair needs to advance beyond 123.20, this past week's high, to deny a bearish extension and be able to retest the upper end of the monthly range at 124.10.

Support levels: 122.20 121.80 121.35

Resistance levels: 123.20 123.60 124.10

