EUR/JPY analysis: neutral, but at fresh yearly highs

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.46

The EUR/JPY pair extended its consolidative phase this Thursday, having, however, set a fresh year high of 129.08, on the back of yen's weakness, but changed course in the US afternoon, as yields retreated alongside with equities ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes. The pair ended the day pretty much unchanged at 128.46, hovering within a 100 pips range ever since the day started. The long term outlook is positive as the pair barely retraced some 60 pips from the mentioned yearly high, and in the daily chart, technical indicators hover within overbought territory. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the picture is now neutral-to-bullish as technical indicators head nowhere, the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI at 56, while the 100 and 200 SMAs continue advancing far below the current level. The pair needs to break above 129.30, a strong static resistance level, to be able to accelerate higher, with scope then to extend towards the 130.00 region.

Support levels: 128.20 127.80 127.35

Resistance levels: 128.90 129.30 129.70

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY