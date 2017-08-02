EUR/JPY analysis: lower lows still at sight on yen's strength

EUR/JPY Current price: 119.68

The EUR/JPY pair fell for a fifth consecutive day, printing a daily low 119.32 before settling around 119.60, with the JPY benefiting in a risk-averse environment. The Bank of Japan released its Summary of Opinions during the past Asian session, showing that policy makers are optimistic about growth, lifting the forecast, but left inflation projections unchanged, while expressed their concerns about US Trump's policies, and the how they could affect emerging economies. The EUR/JPY fell briefly below a bullish 100 DMA, currently at 119.45, around it for the first time since the US elections. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that selling interest is containing advances around the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run at 119.70, whilst the 100 and 200 SMA are gaining bearish traction far above the current level. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator has bounced modestly from oversold readings, but the RSI maintains a modest downward slope around 29, supporting additional declines particularly on a break below the mentioned daily low, still poised to test the 118.30/40 region, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 119.30 118.80 118.30

Resistance levels: 120.35 120.80 121.40

