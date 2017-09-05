EUR/JPY analysis: looking for higher highs

The Japanese yen was the worst performer this Tuesday, edging lower against all of its major rivals including the EUR, in spite of the poor performance of the common currency. The EUR/JPY pair settled at 124.40 after reaching a fresh 2017 high of 124.53, as US government debt prices kept falling, with the 10-year note yield up to 2.41% from previous 2.38%. The technical picture for the pair continues favoring higher levels ahead , as it settled above December´s high and given that in the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA has accelerated its advance after crossing above the 200 SMA, both well below the current level. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator has turned modestly lower near its mid-line, whilst the RSI indicator keeps heading north around 69. Renewed buying interest beyond 124.50 should favor an advance up to 125.40 for this Wednesday.

