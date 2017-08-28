EUR/JPY analysis: looking for a retest of 131.40

The EUR/JPY pair trades at its highest in almost four weeks, led by the uneven strength of both currencies against the greenback, as the EUR managed to extend its gains, while the Asian currency was unable to attract buyers. A US Treasury auction triggered a modest advance in yields, keeping demand for the JPY subdued, despite soft US data and the poor performance of equities. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release July unemployment rate and household spending, alongside with BOJ's inflation forecast, none expected to provide a boost to the yen. From a technical point of view, the pair is poised to extend its advance, with the market now eyeing August high of 131.39, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above its moving averages, whilst technical indicators remain near their recent highs within overbought territory.

