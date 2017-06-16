EUR/JPY analysis: limited upward potential on fading EUR demand

EUR/USD Current price: 124.11

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week with gains a handful of pips above the 124.00 level, but with a lower low, and a lower high for a fourth consecutive week, somehow limiting chances of a steeper recovery long term. The Japanese yen was generally stronger, backed by US Treasury yields that plunged to fresh 2017 lows following Fed's announcement, but changed course on Thursday after the BOJ monetary policy announcement. The Japanese Central Bank maintained its current policy unchanged, but upgraded its outlook on consumption for the first time in six months. Governor Kuroda added that it's still too early to discuss an exit strategy, but it's also undeniable that the BOJ has slowed its bond purchases considerably in recent months, understood by investors as a first step towards tapering. The daily chart for the pair shows that the price is well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, both heading north in the 120.00/121.00 region, while also developing above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run around 123.20, but technical indicators in the mentioned time frame lack upward strength, hovering within neutral territory, and suggesting the upward potential remains limited. In the 4 hours chart, the late recovery left price hovering around its moving averages, while technical indicators aim higher within positive territory, supporting an upward extension on a break above 124.45, Friday's high.

Support levels: 123.70 123.20 122.80

Resistance levels: 124.45 124.90 25.35

