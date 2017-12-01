EUR/JPY analysis: increasingly bearish short and mid-term

EUR/JPY Current price: 121.41

The EUR/JPY pair fell for a fourth consecutive day, briefly extending its weekly decline to 121.18, before settling around 121.40, a major Fibonacci support. The Japanese yen appreciated sharply against all of its major rivals, particularly during the first half of the day, paring its advance in the US session, but holding on to gains, as stocks fell alongside with US Treasury yields. From a technical point of view and in the short term, the risk remains towards the downside as the price is further below its 100 and 200 SMAs that continue gaining slowly downward strength in the 122.30/60 region, while technical indicators remain within negative territory, and particularly the RSI heads lower around 39. In the 4 hours chart technical indicators consolidate near oversold territory, but with no certain directional strength, whilst the price remains far below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest now flat and the largest losing its bullish strength.

Support levels: 121.40 120.90 120.50

Resistance levels: 122.00 122.45 122.90

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY