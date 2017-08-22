EUR/JPY analysis: increasing upward potential, but still slow
EUR/JPY Current price: 128.74
The EUR/JPY pair ended this Tuesday pretty much flat in the 128.70 region, having, however, posted a higher high and a higher low daily basis. Improved markets' sentiment dented demand for the safe-haven yen, although losses for the Asian currency were well-limited against all of its major rivals, amid a modest bounce in US Treasury yields, still the main market motor for the yen. By the end of the US session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note traded at 2.20%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.78%%, up from 2.18% and 2.76% respectively. Following a soft start to the day, the pair managed to end the day above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline between 130.38 and 127.55 at 128.60, although the upward potential remains limited, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below its moving averages, whilst the RSI indicator lost upward strength and turned lower around its mid-line, diverging from the Momentum that continues heading north above its 100 level. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned decline stands around 129.30, the level to recover to confirm additional gains ahead.
Support levels: 128.60 128.15 127.70
Resistance levels: 129.30 129.60 130.05
