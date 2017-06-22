EUR/JPY analysis: holding around 124.00

The EUR/JPY pair continues in consolidative mode around the 124.00 figure, with the yen, as usual, following the lead of US Treasury yields that gave no signs of life for a second consecutive week, with the 10-year benchmark stuck at 2.16%. Japan will release its June preliminary Manufacturing PMI, expected at 53.4 from previous 53.1. The short term technical picture is neutral, with the price now hovering around a horizontal 200 SMA, and above and also horizontal 100 SMA, while the Momentum indicator holds flat around its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator heads south around 50. The pair has an immediate support at 123.90, with a break below it exposing 123.20, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run. To the upside, the pair has a strong long-term resistance at 125.80, with a gain beyond it needed to confirm a sustainable bullish extension.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.