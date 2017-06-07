EUR/JPY analysis: higher yields worldwide undermine yen's demand

The EUR/JPY pair surged to 129.40, its highest since February 2016, settling not far below the level, amid a resurgent common currency. News that the ECB has actually discussed tapering during its June meeting has revamped EUR's attractive, while the JPY remained under pressure, despite soft US employment data, undermined an advance in yields. In Europe, the German 10-year bund yield surged 0.55% to its highest in 18 months, while the US 10-year bond benchmark surged to its highest in over two months, up intraday to 2.38% from 2.33% previously. Technically, the pair has broken above the top of its latest range, leaning the scale towards the upside. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have decelerated within positive territory, but continue heading north, whilst the 100 and 200 SMAs continue heading higher well below the current level, in line with additional gains on a break now above 129.70, the immediate resistance.

