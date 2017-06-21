EUR/JPY analysis: heavy EUR supporting a retest of 122.40
EUR/JPY Current price: 124.17
The EUR/JPY pair managed to close the day with some modest gains, but overall trading heavily, as daily basis, the cross has posted a lower low and a lower high. The recovery can be attributed to a recovery in the common currency after Tuesday's decline, while the JPY edged marginally lower amid strong US housing data, but with the decline limited amid the neutral tone of Treasury yields. The short term picture for the pair is neutral, with the price still swinging back and forth around directionless moving averages, and technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. The pair fell intraday down to 123.65, now an intraday support, but a stronger one remains at 123.20, where the pair has the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. A bearish breakout of this last, exposed this June low of 122.40, while only beyond 125.80, the pair can enter a bullish market, quite unlikely given the latest EUR behavior.
Support levels: 123.90 123.65 123.20
Resistance levels: 124.50 124.90 25.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.