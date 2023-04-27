Watch today's EURJPY Forex Analysis - Head & Shoulders Pattern Forming At 148.39 Monthly Resistance.
Hi Traders, watching price levels on the EURJPY daily and 4-hour charts.
Price has declined down from the 148.39 monthly resistance level.
A head and shoulders pattern may be forming on the 4-hour chart.
148.00-12 the Figure and 79% fib retracement level. Watching for price to rally and fail at this intraday resistance level for a further decline targeting a retest of the 146.72 weekly support level.
