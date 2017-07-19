EUR/JPY analysis: fundamentally bullish, ahead of BOJ, ECB

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.70

A weaker yen and a stronger euro combined to send the EUR/JPY pair to its lowest for the week, at 128.56, ending the day not far above this last. The main driver for yen's intraday gains was dollar's weakness, as yields traded within limited ranges and closed the day pretty much unchanged, whilst stocks saw modest intraday advances as caution prevailed. The Bank of Japan is having its monetary policy meeting early Thursday, expected to remain focused on yield curve control and a loose monetary stance, something seen as bearish for the Japanese currency. Also, investors are looking for excuses to re-buy the common currency, which means that fundamentally, the upside is favored. From a technical point of view, however, the scale leans towards the downside, as the in the 4 hours chart, the price is below its 100 SMA and a handful of pips below the 23.6% retracement of its latest advance, whilst technical indicators hold within negative territory, with the Momentum near its mid-line, but the RSI at 37. The risk of a bearish extension will increase on a break below 128.46, the low set last week.

Support levels: 128.45 128.00 127.65

Resistance levels: 129.30 129.85 130.30

