EUR/JPY analysis: fresh lows and counting

EUR/JPY Current price: 123.82

The Japanese yen was the overall winner this Wednesday on a run to safety, leading to an over 100 pips retracement in the EUR/JPY pair. US Treasury yields tumbled to their lowest for this year, with the 10-year note benchmark at 2.223% the lowest for this year. Also, equities US equities plunged at the opening, threading water near the lows ahead of the close. The EUR/JPY pair is also pressuring its daily low, and seems poised to extend its decline, given that in the 4 hours chart technical indicators have entered negative territory and extend their declines, as the price nears its 100 SMA, which losses upward momentum around 123.10. The upcoming Asian session will likely see the pair falling further, as attention will be off the macroeconomic calendar and on local shares, which will probably follow the lead of US ones.

Support levels: 123.60 123.30 122.90

Resistance levels: 124.40 124.85 125.20

