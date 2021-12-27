The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate has been facing a recent high level zone at 129.72/129.82. The zone has been keeping the pair down since late December 23 trading hours. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the lower trend line of the channel up pattern, which captures the rate's surge since December 20.

If the Euro surges against the Japanese Yen, the pair might reach the resistance of the 130.00 mark and the zone above it. The zone captures mid November high levels, which stopped attempted recoveries.

On the other hand, a potential decline of the currency rate would have to pass the combined support of the 50-hour simple moving average and the lower trend line of the channel pattern, before aiming at the weekly simple pivot point at 129.00.