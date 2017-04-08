EUR/JPY analysis: EUR's strength keeping the downside limited

EUR/JPY Current price: 130.28

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week marginally higher at 130.28, as despite also weakening against the greenback after the US employment report, Japanese yen´s losses were limited. The Asian currency remained strong for most of the past week, easing on Friday on a bounce on US Treasury yields that anyway ended the week lower. The 10-year note benchmark settled at 2.27% from previous 2.23%, down from previous weekly close of 2.29%. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the pair retains the positive stance seen over the last few weeks, as it has managed to post a higher high for the year at 131.39, with the late retracement unable to send it into the red. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart present a neutral stance, with the Momentum still holding flat above its mid-line, and the RSI indicator correcting lower within positive territory. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the technical picture is neutral, as the price has been firmly holding above a horizontal 100 SMA, now the immediate support around 129.85, while technical indicators stand directionless right below their mid-lines.

Support levels: 129.85 129.40 129.00

Resistance levels: 130.60 131.05 131.40

