EUR/JPY analysis: EUR weakness weighs
EUR/JPY Current price: 124.03
The EUR/JPY pair retreated from a fresh 2-week high of 124.64, ending the day in the red around the 124.00 figure, as the yen edged higher against most of its major rivals amid the negative tone of US yields, while the common currency eased on bulls' exhaustion. The lack of follow-through has finally taken its toll over the EUR, and while not yet within bearish territory against its American rival, a steeper downward correction is just around the corner. As for the EUR/JPY pair, the daily decline has not been enough to confirm additional slides ahead, but increased the risk of such happening, particularly on a break below 123.91, the daily low. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around the 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest below the largest, whilst technical indicators retreated down to their mid-lines, where they currently stand. An extension below 123.20, a major Fibonacci support, should open doors for a retest of this month low of 122.40.
Support levels: 123.70 123.20 122.80
Resistance levels: 124.50 124.90 25.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.