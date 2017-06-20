EUR/JPY analysis: EUR weakness weighs

EUR/JPY Current price: 124.03

The EUR/JPY pair retreated from a fresh 2-week high of 124.64, ending the day in the red around the 124.00 figure, as the yen edged higher against most of its major rivals amid the negative tone of US yields, while the common currency eased on bulls' exhaustion. The lack of follow-through has finally taken its toll over the EUR, and while not yet within bearish territory against its American rival, a steeper downward correction is just around the corner. As for the EUR/JPY pair, the daily decline has not been enough to confirm additional slides ahead, but increased the risk of such happening, particularly on a break below 123.91, the daily low. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around the 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest below the largest, whilst technical indicators retreated down to their mid-lines, where they currently stand. An extension below 123.20, a major Fibonacci support, should open doors for a retest of this month low of 122.40.

Support levels: 123.70 123.20 122.80

Resistance levels: 124.50 124.90 25.35

