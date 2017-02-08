EUR/JPY analysis: EUR strength leads the way

EUR/JPY Current price: 131.23

The EUR/JPY pair surged to a fresh 2017 high of 131.34, level last seen in February 2016, amid a resurgent EUR. Both currencies advanced against the greenback, although steady US Treasury yields and a really to record highs in Wall Street, limited JPY's gains. There are no major releases coming from Japan this Thursday, with the focus shifting towards US Nonfarm Payroll report, as the Asian currency has the tendency to range ahead of the event. In the meantime, the technical picture for the cross is bullish, with the pair now standing above former yearly high of 130.76, the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator aims north above its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator accelerated north, currently at 68. In the same chart, the 100 SMA accelerated north, distancing from the 200 SMA, but both remain far below the current level, being little relevant in the nearer term.

Support levels: 130.75 130.30 129.80

Resistance levels: 131.40 131.85 132.30

