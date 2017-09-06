EUR/JPY analysis: drawing a bearish continuation figure

EUR/USD Current price: 123.41

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week in the red, but confined within May's range, as the Japanese yen retain its strong stance against all of its major rivals. This past week was more of European currencies' weakness rather than dollar's strength, with JPY loses limited amid continued weakness in US yields. Yields for the 10 and 30 years notes closed the week marginally higher, at 2.20% and 2.85% respectively, with a notable advance in the 2-year note benchmark, up to 1.33% ahead of Fed's announcement. From a technical point of view, the daily chart indicates that the pair is forming a possible rounded top, with the neckline of the figure, and the level to break to confirm it, at 122.55, May 18th low. Additionally, the pair has been developing below its 20 DMA pretty much for all of the week, while technical indicators hold within bearish territory, although without directional strength. For the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is neutral-to-bearish, with the price trading around its 20 SMA, but below the larger ones, the Momentum indicator heading south around its 100 level, and the RSI indicator flat at 46.

Support levels: 123.20 122.90 122.55

Resistance levels: 124.00 124.40 124.80

