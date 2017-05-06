EUR/JPY analysis: downward potential intact

The EUR/JPY pair eased modestly this Monday, led by the poor performance of the common currency and a stronger JPY that held on to gains, despite a modest bounce in US Treasury yields, still near yearly lows. Soft US wages data released at the beginning of the American session, reinforced ongoing concerns about the sustainability of Fed's tightening path. The upcoming Asian session will see little coming from Japan, with focus in Australian Central Bank meeting. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart presents a modest bearish tone, given that the price is developing a handful of points below a flat 100 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads modestly south right below its 100 line as the RSI indicator consolidates around 43. The risk remains towards the downside, albeit a steeper decline could come only with a break below 123.20, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run.

