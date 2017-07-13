EUR/JPY analysis: downward movement still looks corrective

The EUR/JPY pair ended the day down around 129.00, but off its daily low of 128.46, as the yen eased in the American session, pressured by a recovery in yields. US Treasury yields rose after falling for three straight days, tracking gains in German bond yields, with the US 10-year note benchmark up to 2.35% from 2.33% on Wednesday. The pair seems poised to extend its decline, as in the daily chart, technical indicators maintain their sharp bearish slopes, still retreating from overbought levels, but the movement remains corrective as the price hovers around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 128.80, the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators resumed their declines after a modest bounce within negative territory, but remain below previous daily lows, whilst the 100 SMA extended its advance below the current level, now around 127.80.

