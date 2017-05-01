EUR/JPY analysis: downside limited by Fibo support at 121.40

The EUR/JPY pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 121.99, as the Japanese yen was the most benefited from latest dollar's weakness. The pair however, remains within the range set mid December, comfortable consolidating its latest gains, as the price holds above the 23.6% retracement of the 112.60/124.09 rally at 121.40. The yen attempted to correct lower during the London session, but worse-than-expected US employment figures put it back in the bullish track. Now trading around 122.30, the short term picture favors a downward move, as in the 1 hour chart, the price extended below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest still above the largest, and technical indicators holding within bearish territory, with no certain directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price remained contained by a flat 100 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator heads modestly lower around 43, maintaining the risk towards the downside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.