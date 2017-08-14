EUR/JPY analysis: downside limited by bouncing yields

EUR/JPY Current price: 129.19

The EUR/JPY pair ends the day with modest gains around 129.20, having trimmed most of its early gains amid easing demand for the common currency. The pair advanced up to 129.64 at the beginning of the day, as the Japanese yen eased on improved market's sentiment, with yen's decline contained by better-than-expected preliminary Q2 GDP figures, as the economy is estimated to have grew by 1.0% in the three months to June, against previous 0.3% or the expected 0.6%. Positive data at some point should support a change of monetary policy in the country, but that is still too far away. In the meantime, Treasury yields have managed to bounce modestly, and if Asian equities follow the lead of their overseas counterparts, the downside should remain limited for all yen crosses. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the early advance was contained by a horizontal 200 SMA, but also that technical indicators are aiming to regain the downside, currently around neutral territory, not enough to confirm a bullish extension, but also suggesting limited downward scope. Beyond 129.65, the pair should gather upward strength and extend up to 130.00 and beyond.

Support levels: 128.80 128.40 128.00

Resistance levels: 129.30 129.65 130.00

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY