EUR/JPY analysis: downside limited by 129.85

EUR/JPY Current price: 130.58

The EUR/JPY pair posted some modest intraday gains at the beginning of the week, as the yen edged lower against most of its major rivals. The pair retreated from a daily high of 130.86 during the American afternoon, as US treasury yields edged modestly lower following Fed's Bullard comments on rates, as he said that the Central Bank can keep interest rates where they are now. The yield for the 10-year note retreated to 2.26% from Friday's close at 2.27%, while the 30-year note benchmark remained unchanged at 2.84%. The pair heads into the Asian session with a neutral stance, but with the downside still looking limited, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price continues developing above a horizontal 100 SMA, while technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, with no certain directional strength. The risk of a downward extension will increase only with a break below 129.85, the mentioned 100 DMA, while to the upside, the pair would need to extend beyond the 130.70/80 region, the immediate resistance, to gain some bullish traction.

Support levels: 129.85 129.40 129.00

Resistance levels: 130.75 131.05 131.40

