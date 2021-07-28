EUR/JPY

On Tuesday, the common European currency fell by 56 pips or 0.43% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the weekly pivot point at 129.66 during yesterday's trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. Bearish traders might target the weekly support level at 129.02 within the following trading session.

However, the weekly PP at 129.66 could still provide support for the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate today.