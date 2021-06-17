EUR/JPY

Downside risks dominated the common European currency against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair fell by 86 pips or 0.65% during yesterday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bearish during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair will be near the 132.00 level.

However, the weekly support line at 132.65 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.