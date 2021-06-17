EUR/JPY
Downside risks dominated the common European currency against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair fell by 86 pips or 0.65% during yesterday's trading session.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bearish during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair will be near the 132.00 level.
However, the weekly support line at 132.65 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
