EUR/JPY

During the first half of Thursday's trading session, the Euro declined by 70 pips or 0.54% against the Yen. However, the currency pair rebounded from a support level at 129.65 at the end of the day.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair will be near the 130.60 area.

Although, a resistance cluster at the 130.30 level could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within Friday's trading session.