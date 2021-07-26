EUR/JPY

On Friday, the common European currency edged higher by 52 pips or 0.40% against the Japanese Yen. The exchange rate tested the resistance level at 130.17 during Friday's trading session.

Everything being equal, the currency pair could continue to surge during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near the weekly R1 at 130.72.

However, the resistance level at 130.17 could still provide resistance for the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate within this session.