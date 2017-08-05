EUR/JPY analysis: correcting lower, but still intrinsically bullish

EUR/JPY Current price: 123.48

The EUR/JPY pair closed at 123.48, but not before spiking up to 124.48, level last since in May 2016. The Japanese yen got some backup at the beginning of the day from Asian shares as following a long week of holidays, the Nikkei 225 returned to close 2.31% or 460 points higher. European equities, however, were unable to follow through, ending mixed around their opening levels, while US stocks also lacked directional momentum, ending the day pretty much unchanged. The pair traded as low as 122.97, but managed to trim part of its losses in the US afternoon, as Treasury yields bounced after a choppy start to the day, with the 10-year note benchmark trading at 2.38% from previous 2.35%. Technically, the pair maintains the bullish bias despite this latest downward move, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have bounced from their mid-lines, whilst the price is well above its moving averages, with the 100 SMA extending its advance above the 200 SMA. Renewed buying interest beyond 124.10 should signal a new leg higher which will likely extend beyond the mentioned daily high.

Support levels: 122.90 122.50 122.10

Resistance levels: 124.10 124.50 124.95

