EUR/JPY analysis: challenging critical support around 121.40

EUR/JPY Current price: 121.53

The EUR/JPY pair fell for third consecutive day, falling to its lowest in over a month, as the pair printed 121.23 before bouncing modestly, sill holding dangerously close to key Fibonacci support at 121.40 as the Japanese yen gained upward momentum following Trump's press conference, which ended up hitting stocks. Adding to yen's advance were US Treasury yields, as 10-year benchmark fell further, down to 2.33% from previous 2.38%. Furthermore, a technical breakout lower of the USD/JPY pair, as it moved below ¥115.00, fueled yen's advance. The short term picture for the pair is clearly bearish, as in the 1 hour chart, technical indicators accelerated their declines, entering oversold territory with strong downward slopes. The 100 and 200 SMAs in the mentioned chart are converging in a tight 10 pips range and flat far above the current price, still lagging in respect of price action. In the 4 hours chart, the price broke below its 200 SMA for the first time since July last year, while the RSI heads sharply lower around 32, suggesting that renewed selling pressure below 121.40, should open doors for a steeper decline towards the 120.00 region during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 121.40 120.90 120.50

Resistance levels: 122.00 122.45 122.90

