EUR/JPY analysis: challenging 122.00, room to extend up to 124.10

EUR/JPY Current price: 121.93

Safe-haven assets fell this Monday, resulting in the EUR/JPY pair advancing up to 122.05 its highest since mid March. Weighing on the Japanese currency was a sharp bounce in US yields, as the 10-year note benchmark bounced from 2.28% to 2.33%, paring gains, however, after the release of soft US consumer spending and income figures. As for the common currency, demand remained strong ahead of the release of final April Markit manufacturing PMIs this Tuesday, expected to confirm another month of strong growth in the sector. Despite the fresh high, the pair is still unable to confirm a bullish breakout, as its currently consolidating around last week high, a few pips below the mentioned daily one. Nevertheless, the upward potential has increased short term as the pair settled above 121.40, a strong Fibonacci support, while technical indicators have advanced further within positive territory maintaining their bullish slopes ahead of the Asian opening. In the same chart, the price is far above its moving averages, with the 100 SMA gaining upward strength below the 200 SMA. Further gains beyond 122.90, March high, will open doors for a steeper advance up to 124.09, December monthly high.

Support levels: 121.40 121.00 120.60

Resistance levels: 122.50 122.90 123.40

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY