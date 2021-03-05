EUR/JPY

During the first half of Thursday's trading session, the Eurozone single currency gained 61 pips or 0.48% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair erased the earlier gains by the end of the day.

Everything being equal, the EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge higher within this session. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 130.00 level.

Although, the weekly R1 at 129.86 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during this session.