EUR/JPY analysis: buyers waiting in the 128.40/60 region

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week marginally higher a couple of pips below the 130.00 threshold, as dollar's weakness was once again the main theme this past week. The Japanese yen got support on Friday by falling US Treasury yields, offsetting EUR gains. The pair has been consolidating for the past three weeks, with the upside limited by the yearly high set at 130.76 on July 11th, and buyers surging on dips towards the 128.40/80 region, where the pair has the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. Daily basis, the EUR/JPY pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the Momentum indicator remains stuck around its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator is also directionless, but around 61, as the 100 and 200 SMA advance far below the current level. In the shorter term, the pair is holding above its 100 SMA, which stands at 129.65 lost upward strength, whilst technical indicators turned lower, but around their mid-lines, also presenting a neutral stance.

