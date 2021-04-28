EUR/JPY

Upside risks dominated the EUR/JPY currency pair on Tuesday. The common European currency edged higher by 86 pips or 0.66% against the Japanese Yen during Tuesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session.

However, the weekly resistance level at 131.72 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.