EUR/JPY analysis: bullish trend firm, despite easing Momentum

The EUR/JPY pair extended its advance up to 130.39, ending the day a few pips above the 130.00 level, its highest in almost a year and a half. The yen was hit by a dovish stance from BOJ's Governor Kuroda, who sounded upbeat as usual, but reiterated that the bank will maintain its QQE in place, focused on controlling the yield curve for as long as needed to achieve the 2% inflation target. The common currency lacked direction, but held near record highs, further backing the cross. Consolidating gains, technical indicators in the daily chart are barely losing upward strength within extreme overbought territory, with no signs that the ongoing trend could change course. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains towards the upside, despite the upward Momentum eased, as the RSI indicator remains near overbought levels, whilst the 100 and 200 SMAs continue advancing below the current level.

