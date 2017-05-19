EUR/JPY analysis: bullish on strong EUR demand

EUR/JPY Current price: 124.64

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week with gains, reversing early losses triggered by risk aversion. The Japanese yen surged at the beginning of the past week, fueled by a run to safety triggered by US political scandals. Stocks plunged, US Treasury yields sunk towards yearly lows, and safe-havens gold and yen took the most out of it. The negative sentiment, however, eased at the end of the week on diminishing chances of a Trump impeachment. Japan will kick start the week releasing it April trade balance figures and the coincident and leading economic indexes. The pair set a fresh 1-year high this past week at 125.80, having corrected before resuming its advance, maintaining the risk towards the upside. In the daily chart, indicators erased the extreme overbought conditions, but turned back north within positive territory, whilst the price stands far above its 100 and 200 DMAs both slowly turning up. In the same chart, Thursday's decline was quickly reversed, with the price holding above the 23.6% retracement of its latest rally at 123.20, another indication of strong buying interest around the common currency. In the shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that Momentum heads north within positive territory, while the RSI eased around 55, this last, reflecting the low volumes late Friday rather than suggesting an upcoming downward move.

Support levels: 124.00 123.60 123.20

Resistance levels: 124.90 125.40 125.80

